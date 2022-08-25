Curve DAO Token (CRV) Trading 0.8% Higher Over Last Week

Curve DAO Token (CRV) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. During the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Curve DAO Token has a total market cap of $625.11 million and $128.65 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Curve DAO Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.19 or 0.00005510 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Curve DAO Token

CRV is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,809,828,548 coins and its circulating supply is 526,303,874 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official website is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Curve DAO Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost. Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers. “

