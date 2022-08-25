Custos Family Office LLC Has $3.69 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Custos Family Office LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 56.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 101,953 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 3.0% of Custos Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Custos Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,578,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 507,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,983,100. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.57 and a one year high of $53.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.77.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

