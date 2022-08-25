Cyclub Trading 2.2% Higher Over Last Week (CYCLUB)

Cyclub (CYCLUB) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. In the last week, Cyclub has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. One Cyclub coin can now be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cyclub has a market cap of $8.81 million and approximately $988,428.00 worth of Cyclub was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004622 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001621 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002169 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.67 or 0.00765716 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00016027 BTC.
Cyclub Coin Profile
Cyclub’s total supply is 3,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,314,294,423 coins. Cyclub’s official Twitter account is @MciPlatform.
Buying and Selling Cyclub
