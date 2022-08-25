DA Davidson Boosts Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Price Target to $96.00

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $69.00 to $96.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $95.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Overstock.com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Overstock.com currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $86.71.

Overstock.com Stock Performance

Shares of OSTK stock opened at $27.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.28. Overstock.com has a one year low of $24.69 and a one year high of $111.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Overstock.com

Overstock.com ( NASDAQ:OSTK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $528.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.73 million. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Overstock.com will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Overstock.com news, insider Krista Dalton sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $58,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,502.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Jonathan E. Johnson III purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.83 per share, with a total value of $28,830.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 126,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,639,326.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Krista Dalton sold 2,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $58,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,370 shares in the company, valued at $157,502.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Overstock.com

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 436.8% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 70,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 57,700 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,963,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 190,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after purchasing an additional 8,408 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 158.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 56,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 34,905 shares during the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

