DAD (DAD) Trading 5.1% Lower This Week

DAD (DAD) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. During the last seven days, DAD has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. DAD has a total market capitalization of $20.05 million and approximately $607,431.00 worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0405 or 0.00000189 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004656 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,479.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004697 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004654 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003770 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002380 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00129452 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00032759 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00078358 BTC.

DAD Profile

DAD (CRYPTO:DAD) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 494,583,232 coins. DAD’s official website is dad.one. DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. DAD’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain.

DAD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

