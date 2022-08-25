Dai Price Hits $1.00 on Exchanges (DAI)

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 25th. During the last week, Dai has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. Dai has a total market cap of $6.96 billion and $439.93 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dai coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00004610 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dai Profile

Dai is a coin. It was first traded on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 6,953,807,584 coins. Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO.

Dai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

