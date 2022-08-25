Databroker (DTX) Price Tops $0.0159

Databroker (DTX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 25th. In the last seven days, Databroker has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar. Databroker has a market cap of $1.34 million and $1,344.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Databroker coin can now be bought for $0.0159 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Databroker alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004627 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,614.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004677 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004626 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003770 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002366 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00129489 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00033139 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00077296 BTC.

Databroker Profile

Databroker (CRYPTO:DTX) is a coin. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,261,289 coins. Databroker’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao. Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO. The official website for Databroker is databrokerdao.com.

Databroker Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Databroker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Databroker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Databroker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Databroker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.