Datametrex AI (CVE:DM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.09

Shares of Datametrex AI Limited (CVE:DM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 311122 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Datametrex AI Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$41.57 million and a P/E ratio of 9.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.14.

Get Datametrex AI alerts:

Insider Activity at Datametrex AI

In related news, Director Benjamin Gallander sold 250,000 shares of Datametrex AI stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.15, for a total transaction of C$37,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at C$60,000. In other Datametrex AI news, Senior Officer Jerry Marshall Gunter purchased 663,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,883,000 shares in the company, valued at C$732,450. Also, Director Benjamin Gallander sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.15, for a total transaction of C$37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at C$60,000.

About Datametrex AI

Datametrex AI Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides collecting, analyzing, and presenting structured and unstructured data using its patented machine learning and artificial intelligence in Canada and South Korea. The company operates through two segments, AI and Technology and Health Security.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Datametrex AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datametrex AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.