Datarius Credit (DTRC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $116.00

Datarius Credit (DTRC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 25th. In the last week, Datarius Credit has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar. Datarius Credit has a market cap of $43,928.06 and $116.00 worth of Datarius Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datarius Credit coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Get Datarius Credit alerts:

Datarius Credit Profile

Datarius Credit (DTRC) is a coin. Datarius Credit’s total supply is 239,992,867 coins and its circulating supply is 201,017,063 coins. The official website for Datarius Credit is datarius.io. Datarius Credit’s official message board is medium.com/@datariuscryptobank. Datarius Credit’s official Twitter account is @Datariuscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Datarius Credit Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Datarius is an Ethereum-based social P2P cryptobank. DTRC is an ERC20 utility token that allows its holders to access and participate in the Datarius banking system. The token holders will also receive 65% of the fees and charges collected by the Datarius cryptobank. The amount shall be distributed annually starting from 2019, in proportion to the number of the token holders. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datarius Credit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datarius Credit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datarius Credit using one of the exchanges listed above.

