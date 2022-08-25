Defi For You (DFY) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.06 Million

Defi For You (DFY) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 25th. In the last week, Defi For You has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Defi For You coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Defi For You has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $18,054.00 worth of Defi For You was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Defi For You alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004636 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.69 or 0.00768043 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00016017 BTC.

Defi For You Coin Profile

Defi For You’s total supply is 861,416,468 coins and its circulating supply is 406,416,468 coins. Defi For You’s official Twitter account is @DeFiForYou.

Defi For You Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Defi For You directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Defi For You should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Defi For You using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Defi For You Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Defi For You and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.