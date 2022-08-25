Delphy (DPY) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $27,468.00

Delphy (DPY) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Delphy has a market capitalization of $313,197.08 and approximately $27,468.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Delphy has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Delphy coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004631 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,554.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004681 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004632 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003788 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002368 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00129403 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00033003 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00076887 BTC.

Delphy Coin Profile

DPY is a coin. Its launch date was August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 coins. The official website for Delphy is delphy.org. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Delphy

According to CryptoCompare, “Delphy is decentralised prediction market platform developed on the Ethereum network. Through the Delphy platform, users share their knowledge and predictions regarding the possibles outcomes of current & future events. At the moment Delphy is only focused on the digital assets markets, but their goal is to progress to different markets such as sports and politics. The DPY token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issue by Delphy, mainly used to buy/sell positions in the possible outcomes of an event. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delphy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Delphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

