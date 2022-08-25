Delphy Price Hits $0.0050 on Top Exchanges (DPY)

Delphy (DPY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. Over the last seven days, Delphy has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar. Delphy has a market cap of $312,981.95 and $20,286.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Delphy coin can currently be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Delphy Coin Profile

Delphy is a coin. It was first traded on August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 coins. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Delphy’s official website is delphy.org.

Delphy Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Delphy is decentralised prediction market platform developed on the Ethereum network. Through the Delphy platform, users share their knowledge and predictions regarding the possibles outcomes of current & future events. At the moment Delphy is only focused on the digital assets markets, but their goal is to progress to different markets such as sports and politics. The DPY token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issue by Delphy, mainly used to buy/sell positions in the possible outcomes of an event. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Delphy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Delphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

