Delta (DELTA) Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges

Delta (DELTA) traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 25th. Delta has a total market cap of $22.98 million and approximately $37,598.00 worth of Delta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Delta coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004729 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Delta has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004608 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,701.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004649 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004610 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003784 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002356 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00129301 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00033126 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00077263 BTC.

Delta Coin Profile

DELTA is a coin. Delta’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,017,078 coins. Delta’s official Twitter account is @DeltaChain.

Buying and Selling Delta

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

