Demodyfi Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $43,612.06 (DMOD)

Demodyfi (DMOD) traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. Demodyfi has a market capitalization of $43,612.06 and approximately $11,966.00 worth of Demodyfi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Demodyfi has traded down 25.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Demodyfi coin can now be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004610 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.59 or 0.00763315 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00016013 BTC.

Demodyfi Coin Profile

Demodyfi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,584,000 coins. Demodyfi’s official Twitter account is @Demodyfi.

Buying and Selling Demodyfi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Demodyfi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Demodyfi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Demodyfi using one of the exchanges listed above.

