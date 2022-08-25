Demodyfi Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $43,612.06 (DMOD)

Demodyfi (DMOD) traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. Demodyfi has a market capitalization of $43,612.06 and approximately $11,966.00 worth of Demodyfi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Demodyfi has traded down 25.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Demodyfi coin can now be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004610 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001604 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002146 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.59 or 0.00763315 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00016013 BTC.
Demodyfi Coin Profile
Demodyfi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,584,000 coins. Demodyfi’s official Twitter account is @Demodyfi.
Buying and Selling Demodyfi
