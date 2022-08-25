DerivaDAO (DDX) Price Reaches $0.81 on Top Exchanges

DerivaDAO (DDX) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. DerivaDAO has a total market capitalization of $21.19 million and $123,971.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DerivaDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.81 or 0.00003766 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, DerivaDAO has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004639 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001608 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002136 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.65 or 0.00768443 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00016289 BTC.
DerivaDAO Profile
DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex. DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official.
Buying and Selling DerivaDAO
Receive News & Updates for DerivaDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DerivaDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.