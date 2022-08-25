Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.38.

DB has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.30 ($15.61) to €16.30 ($16.63) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.00 ($15.31) to €13.00 ($13.27) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €12.50 ($12.76) to €13.00 ($13.27) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €11.00 ($11.22) to €10.00 ($10.20) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DB. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the first quarter worth $475,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,522,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $394,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,365 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 201,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 28,516 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 384.8% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Shares of NYSE:DB opened at $8.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.78. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $7.54 and a twelve month high of $16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

