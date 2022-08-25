Deutsche eMark 1-Day Volume Tops $3.00 (DEM)

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. Deutsche eMark has a total market capitalization of $34,771.21 and approximately $3.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Deutsche eMark coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Deutsche eMark has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000124 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000016 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded down 92.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Deutsche eMark Profile

Deutsche eMark (DEM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. The official website for Deutsche eMark is deutsche-emark.de. Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Deutsche eMark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deutsche eMark is an open source peer-to-peer digital Internet currency. Deutsche eMark stands for fast and secure payments to anyone around the world who has an eMark Wallet. Therefore no banks are required and the fees are low and simple to understand. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deutsche eMark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deutsche eMark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Deutsche eMark using one of the exchanges listed above.

