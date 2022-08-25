Deutsche Telekom (ETR:DTE) Trading Down 1.1%

Deutsche Telekom AG (ETR:DTE – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €18.73 ($19.11) and last traded at €18.77 ($19.15). Approximately 5,566,234 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €18.99 ($19.38).

Deutsche Telekom Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.45, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €18.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €17.85.

About Deutsche Telekom

(Get Rating)

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.