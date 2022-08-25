DeXe (DEXE) Market Capitalization Tops $16.86 Million

DeXe (DEXE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Over the last seven days, DeXe has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar. DeXe has a total market cap of $16.86 million and $3.73 million worth of DeXe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeXe coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.03 or 0.00014116 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004652 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,497.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004703 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004652 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003811 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002378 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00128948 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00033543 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00076671 BTC.

DEXE is a coin. DeXe’s total supply is 96,504,599 coins and its circulating supply is 5,556,556 coins. DeXe’s official Twitter account is @DexeNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeXe’s official website is dexe.network. DeXe’s official message board is medium.com/@dexe.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeXe is designed to enable the open and permissionless system. Following protocol rules and contributing resources facilitates consensus between participants. The token has two vital functions: Automatic buyback and distribution among insurance vault, farming rewards among token holders and burning of tokens for a % of traders’ rewards.Participation in DeXe DAO. It is not required to be a DEXE token holder to participate in DeXe.network and benefit from several of its social trading functions. Moreover, DeXe is uploading DEXE smart contract into the open-source community which is free speech and is the fundamental tenants of its Memorandum. However, in order to be able to fully participate in the community, receive the voting right, contribute through proposals and benefit from the incentives inside the network, basically, to become the member of DAO, users are required to acquire DEXE.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeXe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeXe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeXe using one of the exchanges listed above.

