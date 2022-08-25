dFuture (DFT) Price Reaches $0.0009 on Top Exchanges

dFuture (DFT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Over the last seven days, dFuture has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. dFuture has a total market cap of $104,142.16 and $20,633.00 worth of dFuture was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dFuture coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00032386 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded down 33% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000090 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004661 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

dFuture Coin Profile

DFT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. dFuture’s total supply is 111,739,960 coins. dFuture’s official Twitter account is @dFuture_finance.

dFuture Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Draftcoin is a cryptocurrency with a blockchain built on top of a gaming platform. Along with using DFT as the gaming website’s native currency, Draftcoin will also take advantage of blockchain technology to store player statistics and high scores, and so provide a verifiable high score system. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dFuture directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dFuture should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dFuture using one of the exchanges listed above.

