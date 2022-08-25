Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Acquires 806 Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,987 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 806 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. 51.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of Marin Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Bank of Marin Bancorp to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BMRC opened at $31.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $500.47 million, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.71. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $39.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.36 and a 200-day moving average of $33.26.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 27.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This is a boost from Bank of Marin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 43.29%.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, not-for-profit organizations, and individuals in California, the United States. It offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.