Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Has $37.61 Million Position in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) by 73.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,867,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 791,518 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.30% of Energy Recovery worth $37,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ERII. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Energy Recovery by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Energy Recovery by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Energy Recovery by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Energy Recovery in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Energy Recovery in the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Energy Recovery to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Energy Recovery Stock Up 0.1 %

Insider Transactions at Energy Recovery

NASDAQ:ERII opened at $24.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 115.15 and a beta of 1.24. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.92 and a twelve month high of $24.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.93.

In related news, Director Lisa A. Pollina sold 2,700 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $62,316.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,018. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Lisa A. Pollina sold 2,700 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $62,316.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,018. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Yu Lang Mao sold 2,000 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total transaction of $44,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,236 shares in the company, valued at $342,200.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,236. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services.

