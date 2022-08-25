Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 852,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122,985 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.63% of Perrigo worth $32,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Perrigo during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,755,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,279,000 after purchasing an additional 61,587 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 43,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 10,890 shares in the last quarter. Centerstone Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Centerstone Investors LLC now owns 263,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,238,000 after purchasing an additional 118,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 341,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,286,000 after purchasing an additional 11,453 shares in the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PRGO opened at $40.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.34 and a beta of 0.90. Perrigo Company plc has a one year low of $31.32 and a one year high of $50.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.39.

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 2.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently -148.57%.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

