Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,039 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $6,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 9,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DFS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $130.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.56.

Discover Financial Services Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $104.77 on Thursday. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $88.02 and a 52-week high of $133.78. The company has a market capitalization of $28.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.19. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 34.89% and a return on equity of 36.35%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.55 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

About Discover Financial Services

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

