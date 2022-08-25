Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 104,847 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 229,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 104,847 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Brown & Brown worth $16,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 18,275,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,284,437,000 after purchasing an additional 290,645 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,070,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $848,294,000 after buying an additional 120,650 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 8.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,854,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $639,898,000 after buying an additional 723,275 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,873,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,895,000 after buying an additional 405,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,922,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,422,000 after buying an additional 792,133 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

BRO opened at $65.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.54. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $74.00.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $838.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.46 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 15.36%. Brown & Brown’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.98%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

