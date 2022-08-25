Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 182,775 Shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,883,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 182,775 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ProAssurance were worth $50,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in ProAssurance in the 1st quarter valued at $3,469,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in ProAssurance by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 757,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,160,000 after acquiring an additional 96,076 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ProAssurance by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 348,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,815,000 after acquiring an additional 61,238 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ProAssurance in the 4th quarter valued at $1,003,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in ProAssurance in the 4th quarter valued at $734,000. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Get ProAssurance alerts:

ProAssurance Trading Down 1.1 %

PRA opened at $22.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ProAssurance Co. has a twelve month low of $20.37 and a twelve month high of $27.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ProAssurance ( NYSE:PRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.21. ProAssurance had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $255.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PRA. StockNews.com upgraded ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet cut ProAssurance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

ProAssurance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.