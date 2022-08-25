Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 187,036 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 887,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 187,036 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Loews worth $57,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Loews by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Loews by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its holdings in Loews by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 7,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Loews by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Loews by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,881,000 after buying an additional 5,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Loews Stock Performance

NYSE L opened at $57.11 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.23. Loews Co. has a 12-month low of $51.35 and a 12-month high of $68.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.81.

Loews Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Loews’s payout ratio is currently 5.80%.

L has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Loews from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Insider Activity at Loews

In related news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 883 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $56,821.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,937.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Loews Profile

(Get Rating)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

Read More

