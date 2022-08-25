Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 31,126 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 107,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,126 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $25,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JLL. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $423,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 321,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,488,000 after purchasing an additional 26,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on JLL. StockNews.com cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.67.

Shares of NYSE:JLL opened at $176.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $178.39 and its 200-day moving average is $204.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.26. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a twelve month low of $154.63 and a twelve month high of $275.77.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

