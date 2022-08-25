Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,166 Shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Rating) by 51.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,166 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Seaboard worth $12,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Seaboard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Seaboard by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Seaboard by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Seaboard by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Seaboard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SEB stock opened at $4,079.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.31. Seaboard Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3,535.57 and a fifty-two week high of $4,400.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Seaboard ( NYSEAMERICAN:SEB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $92.53 earnings per share for the quarter. Seaboard had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.48%.

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

