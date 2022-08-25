Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 66,656 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 89.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 66,656 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Matisse Capital grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 2,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,244,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 23.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 741,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,132,000 after buying an additional 141,603 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

IWD opened at $155.97 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $139.96 and a 1-year high of $171.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.