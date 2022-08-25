DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Announces Earnings Results

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 55.70% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. DICK’S Sporting Goods updated its FY23 guidance to $10.00-12.00 EPS.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Down 2.8 %

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $108.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $63.45 and a 12 month high of $147.39. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.97.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 16.72%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DKS shares. UBS Group upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.37.

In other news, Director William J. Colombo acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.99 per share, with a total value of $404,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 162,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,120,622.97. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 50.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,542 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 61.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,209 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 218.2% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 8,343 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721 shares during the period. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter valued at about $720,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter valued at about $678,000. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

