Digital 9 Infrastructure (LON:DGI9) Trading Down 0.2%

Digital 9 Infrastructure PLC (LON:DGI9Get Rating) shares were down 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 115.40 ($1.39) and last traded at GBX 115.40 ($1.39). Approximately 1,334,162 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 1,384,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 115.60 ($1.40).

The stock has a market cap of £1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,156.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 112.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 112.13.

In other news, insider Philip (Phil) Jordan bought 27,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.33) per share, for a total transaction of £29,999.20 ($36,248.43).

Digital 9 Infrastructure PLC specializes in investment in digital infrastructure assets.

