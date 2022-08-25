Digital 9 Infrastructure (LON:DGI9) Trading Down 0.2%

Digital 9 Infrastructure PLC (LON:DGI9 – Get Rating) shares were down 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 115.40 ($1.39) and last traded at GBX 115.40 ($1.39). Approximately 1,334,162 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 1,384,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 115.60 ($1.40).

Digital 9 Infrastructure Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,156.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 112.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 112.13.

Get Digital 9 Infrastructure alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Philip (Phil) Jordan bought 27,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.33) per share, for a total transaction of £29,999.20 ($36,248.43).

About Digital 9 Infrastructure

Digital 9 Infrastructure PLC specializes in investment in digital infrastructure assets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Digital 9 Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital 9 Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.