Digix Gold Token (DGX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $826,638.20

Digix Gold Token (DGX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One Digix Gold Token coin can currently be bought for about $15.13 or 0.00070841 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Digix Gold Token has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. Digix Gold Token has a total market cap of $826,638.20 and $153.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004682 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,362.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004728 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004680 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003824 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002393 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00129072 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00033454 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00076732 BTC.

Digix Gold Token Profile

Digix Gold Token is a coin. It launched on March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 58,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,623 coins. The official website for Digix Gold Token is digix.global. The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal.

Buying and Selling Digix Gold Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digix Gold Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digix Gold Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

