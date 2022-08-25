Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV – Get Rating) traded down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $103.27 and last traded at $103.48. 6,742 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 640,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.00.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.88.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gagnon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the 1st quarter worth $3,307,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 372.0% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 45,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 35,639 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,356,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,150,000. Finally, Key Colony Management LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,077,000.

About Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

