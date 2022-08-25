DISCIPLINA (DSCPL) Price Tops $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

DISCIPLINA (DSCPL) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. During the last seven days, DISCIPLINA has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar. DISCIPLINA has a total market capitalization of $715,560.20 and $11,487.00 worth of DISCIPLINA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DISCIPLINA coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004639 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,558.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004690 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004638 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003765 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002372 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00129176 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00032806 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00077930 BTC.

DISCIPLINA Profile

DSCPL is a coin. DISCIPLINA’s total supply is 375,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,460,000,000 coins. DISCIPLINA’s official Twitter account is @tchmpls_events and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DISCIPLINA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dreamscape Capital is an open-end investment fund with a primary focus on innovative blockchain technology markets. Its mission is to provide global investors with a larger range of asset management services. The team specializes in profitable trading techniques, high due diligence standards, and exceptional market proficiency. The official Dreamscape ticker is “DSC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “DSCP” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DISCIPLINA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DISCIPLINA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DISCIPLINA using one of the exchanges listed above.

