Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by Amica Retiree Medical Trust

Amica Retiree Medical Trust cut its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 24.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,482 shares during the quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DFS shares. Wolfe Research cut Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup lowered Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Discover Financial Services to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Discover Financial Services from $130.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.56.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DFS traded up $1.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $105.78. The company had a trading volume of 5,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,993. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $88.02 and a twelve month high of $133.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 36.35% and a net margin of 34.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

