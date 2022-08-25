DMarket (DMT) Hits Market Capitalization of $405,238.78

DMarket (DMT) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 25th. One DMarket coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DMarket has a total market cap of $405,238.78 and approximately $208.00 worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DMarket has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004636 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,573.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004677 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004636 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003766 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002370 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00129296 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00032845 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00077908 BTC.

DMarket (CRYPTO:DMT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 coins. The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DMarket’s official website is dmarket.com. DMarket’s official message board is medium.com/@dmarket. DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DMarket is a marketplace based on blockchain and smart contracts to enable one-click sale, exchange or evaluation of every virtual item between all games on any platform. DMarket tokens will be the only platform currency supplying item prices for every trade, exchange, fee and smart contract. DMarket wants to create a whole new economic segment. Any kind of collaboration between gamers and games developers on DMarket platform will be regulated by market demand. Therefore, gamers have their own interest in the looting rare items, as well as game developers in creating and maintaining of unique, relevant, and tradable gaming content. Users (players as well as developers) will be able to leverage their own achievements and time spent, either for better gaming experience or for monetary purposes. DMarket API will be supported by any popular gaming engine (Unreal Engine, Cryengine, Unity 3D, etc.). DMarket API will be available for any games, whether old games (from the 1990s) or new ones. This is caused by the existence of a big community which is still playing old-fashioned games, and have been collecting enormous amount of digital items, which can be converted into real value. “

