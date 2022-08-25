Doctors Coin Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $847,473.41 (DRS)

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Doctors Coin has a market capitalization of $847,473.41 and approximately $42,977.00 worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Doctors Coin has traded down 24.4% against the US dollar. One Doctors Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00032455 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded down 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000090 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004607 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Doctors Coin Profile

DRS is a PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 559,819,251 coins. Doctors Coin’s official message board is t.me/beautypaycoin. Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees. The official website for Doctors Coin is drscoin.net.

Doctors Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Ruppes is an anonymous Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt algorithm. The first five blocks of the DRS blockchain were premined to destributed in the ICO, during which 490 (99% of the premined supply) could be exchanged for bitcoin. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Doctors Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Doctors Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

