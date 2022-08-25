Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Releases Earnings Results

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Dollar Tree updated its Q3 guidance to $1.05-1.20 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $7.10-7.40 EPS.

Dollar Tree Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $165.98 on Thursday. Dollar Tree has a 1 year low of $84.26 and a 1 year high of $177.19. The firm has a market cap of $37.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $163.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DLTR shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Dollar Tree to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Dollar Tree to $178.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar Tree

About Dollar Tree

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth about $336,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

