Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Price Target Raised to C$95.00

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$80.00 to C$95.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DLMAF. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$79.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$80.50 to C$82.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$82.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$79.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities cut shares of Dollarama from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.64.

Dollarama Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of DLMAF stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.69. The company had a trading volume of 414 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,874. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.38. Dollarama has a one year low of $42.36 and a one year high of $64.21.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of January 30, 2022, it operated 1,421 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

