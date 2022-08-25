Don-key Price Reaches $0.0269 (DON)

Don-key (DON) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. One Don-key coin can now be bought for $0.0269 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Don-key has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar. Don-key has a total market cap of $1.75 million and approximately $123,476.00 worth of Don-key was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Don-key alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000319 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00023871 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.17 or 0.00264768 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000997 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000955 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 97.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Don-key Profile

DON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Don-key’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,094,797 coins. Don-key’s official Twitter account is @Don_key_finance.

Buying and Selling Don-key

According to CryptoCompare, “Donationcoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency specifically branded for use in giving, sharing, charitable donations and for the underdog. It uses the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Don-key directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Don-key should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Don-key using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Don-key Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Don-key and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.