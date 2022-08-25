Donu (DONU) Reaches Market Cap of $321,462.30

Donu (DONU) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One Donu coin can currently be bought for $0.0634 or 0.00000294 BTC on major exchanges. Donu has a total market cap of $321,462.30 and $5.00 worth of Donu was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Donu has traded up 42.6% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000760 BTC.
- Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 38.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000309 BTC.
- CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003974 BTC.
- Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.00 or 0.00157685 BTC.
- WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Uptrennd (1UP) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Blockburn (BURN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
Donu Profile
DONU is a coin. Donu’s total supply is 6,549,656 coins and its circulating supply is 5,070,895 coins. The official website for Donu is www.neos.sh. The Reddit community for Donu is https://reddit.com/r/Donito. Donu’s official Twitter account is @DonitoInc and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Donu
