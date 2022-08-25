Donu (DONU) Reaches Market Cap of $321,462.30

Donu (DONU) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One Donu coin can currently be bought for $0.0634 or 0.00000294 BTC on major exchanges. Donu has a total market cap of $321,462.30 and $5.00 worth of Donu was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Donu has traded up 42.6% against the US dollar.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 38.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000309 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003974 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.00 or 0.00157685 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Uptrennd (1UP) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DONU is a coin. Donu’s total supply is 6,549,656 coins and its circulating supply is 5,070,895 coins. The official website for Donu is www.neos.sh. The Reddit community for Donu is https://reddit.com/r/Donito. Donu’s official Twitter account is @DonitoInc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Donu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Donu using one of the exchanges listed above.

