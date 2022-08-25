DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Insider Keith Yandell Sells 12,960 Shares

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) insider Keith Yandell sold 12,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total value of $826,588.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 259,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,582,736.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Keith Yandell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 26th, Keith Yandell sold 43,676 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total value of $3,059,940.56.

DoorDash Price Performance

Shares of DASH stock traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $64.12. 3,739,582 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,978,249. The company has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a PE ratio of -32.88 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.01 and its 200 day moving average is $83.42. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.67 and a 1-year high of $257.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 12.82% and a negative net margin of 12.16%. DoorDash’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 68.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 72.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,302,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,569,000 after purchasing an additional 548,639 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 8.0% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,424 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 70.5% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 37.0% in the second quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 166,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,687,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DASH shares. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “top pick” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on DoorDash from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on DoorDash from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on DoorDash from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on DoorDash from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.70.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

