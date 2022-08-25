Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on DORM. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Dorman Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Dorman Products from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company.

Dorman Products Stock Performance

Shares of Dorman Products stock opened at $97.50 on Monday. Dorman Products has a 1 year low of $88.43 and a 1 year high of $122.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dorman Products

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.02). Dorman Products had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $417.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dorman Products will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Dorman Products during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 71.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 372 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 4,038.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

