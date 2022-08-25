Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Acquires 137 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,458 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

COP stock opened at $110.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $142.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.38. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $54.42 and a 12 month high of $124.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.34 and its 200 day moving average is $98.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.19%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COP. Barclays upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.84.

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

