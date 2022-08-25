Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Acquires 576 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 73,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 18,812 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 11,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $354,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,027,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,450,000 after purchasing an additional 648,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 307.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,574,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,306 shares during the last quarter. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on TTE shares. Berenberg Bank raised TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TotalEnergies from €56.00 ($57.14) to €59.00 ($60.20) in a report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($58.16) to €59.00 ($60.20) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on TotalEnergies in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.63.

TotalEnergies Trading Down 2.0 %

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

Shares of TTE stock opened at $53.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.76. TotalEnergies SE has a twelve month low of $43.21 and a twelve month high of $61.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.62.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.5099 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 3.66%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

About TotalEnergies

(Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.