Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Boosts Stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Crown Castle International by 25.8% during the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in Crown Castle International by 20.3% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in Crown Castle International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Crown Castle International by 38.4% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Crown Castle International by 5.9% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock opened at $174.84 on Thursday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $153.70 and a 12 month high of $209.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $173.63 and a 200 day moving average of $177.75. The firm has a market cap of $75.71 billion, a PE ratio of 49.11 and a beta of 0.58.

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.74). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.17%.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $173.60 per share, for a total transaction of $121,346.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CCI. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Crown Castle International from $206.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Crown Castle International from $183.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $191.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Crown Castle International to $213.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.06.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

