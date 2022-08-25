Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Buys 1,720 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 35,388,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,518,000 after purchasing an additional 555,607 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,842,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,714,000 after buying an additional 732,959 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 19,453,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,984,000 after buying an additional 973,398 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,609,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,022,000 after acquiring an additional 184,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth $542,230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $67.64 on Thursday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $53.63 and a 52 week high of $71.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.33. The firm has a market cap of $209.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -221.95%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AZN. AlphaValue raised shares of AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £105 ($126.87) to £130 ($157.08) in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Danske assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8,840.50.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

