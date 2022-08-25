Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Increases Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 32,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 432,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,098,000 after purchasing an additional 59,398 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 322,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,653,000 after purchasing an additional 7,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, swisspartners Ltd. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at $1,258,000.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 0.5 %

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $85.56 on Thursday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $73.74 and a twelve month high of $145.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.63. The firm has a market cap of $443.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.68 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 33.56% and a net margin of 40.53%. On average, analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.458 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TSM shares. Loop Capital began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen set a $100.00 price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Get Rating

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

