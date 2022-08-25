Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Increases Stake in Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,221 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Landsea Homes worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Landsea Homes in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Landsea Homes by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 7,688 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Landsea Homes during the fourth quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Zazove Associates LLC purchased a new position in Landsea Homes in the first quarter worth $2,726,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LSEA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Landsea Homes from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Landsea Homes from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

Landsea Homes Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Landsea Homes stock opened at $6.82 on Thursday. Landsea Homes Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.19 and a fifty-two week high of $9.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.49.

In other Landsea Homes news, CEO Holdings Corp Landsea sold 4,838,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total transaction of $45,000,003.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,039,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,767,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mollie Fadule acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.12 per share, with a total value of $35,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $142,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Holdings Corp Landsea sold 4,838,710 shares of Landsea Homes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $45,000,003.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,039,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,767,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 26,729 shares of company stock worth $184,450 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Landsea Homes Company Profile

Landsea Homes Corporation designs, constructs, markets, and sells suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Florida, Texas, and Metro New York. It offers a range of properties, including entry-level and first-time move-up homes. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

